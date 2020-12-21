Attempted murder case moved to April trial

A Bismarck woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to run over two people during an argument over a $90 debt is scheduled for trial in April.

Jennifer Bozick, 32, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge and one count of felony child neglect.

Bozick in mid-November was at a North 23rd Street residence to collect the debt, police allege. An argument ensued and Bozick attempted to leave her vehicle but left it in gear, causing it to run into a garage, authorities say. She allegedly got back in and drove toward a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man after they started beating on her car with their hands and a weapon, which one of the two children in the car told police might have been a broom.

Damage on Bozick’s vehicle matched the damage done to the garage, and tracks in the lawn fit with the stories told to police by Bozick, the child and the male resident, according to authorities.

South Central District Court Judge Bobbi Weiler scheduled a four-day trial starting April 6, 2021. Bozick's attorney, James Wiese, declined comment on the case.

