Attempted murder, accomplice charges filed in Bismarck shooting

Two brothers arrested in connection with a September shooting in Bismarck have been charged with felonies that could send them to prison for 20 years, according to court documents.

Javaar Watkins, 30, is charged with attempted murder and Tee Anthony Watkins, 28, is charged as an accomplice to attempted murder, court records show. The men from Rochester, Minn., were arrested Thursday by Bismarck police.

The charges stem from a Sept. 27 incident in which a man suffered several gunshot wounds, police say. The brothers allegedly went to the man's North Third Street apartment building to retrieve a cellphone that had been picked up during an altercation in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar earlier that night. Javaar Watkins fired shots in the apartment that caused wounds to the man’s mouth, hand and lower back, police say.

The brothers also are charged as felons illegally in possession of firearms, court documents show. Each has an “extensive criminal history,” according to a police affidavit.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the men in court records. They were being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website.

