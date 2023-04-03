An effort to supersede North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s rejection of a bill to restrict the treatment of transgender K-12 students has fallen flat.

A 56-36 vote in the state House of Representatives on Monday means Burgum’s veto of Senate Bill 2231 stands and the legislation will not go into effect.

Overriding a veto requires a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber. The Senate cleared that threshold last week with a 37-9 vote.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount, at the request of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, would have barred school districts and their governing boards from creating policies to accommodate transgender students unless parents give explicit permission.

The legislation denounced by LGBTQ advocates said public school teachers could not have been required to use a student’s pronouns if they don’t align with their sex at birth. A teacher would have been allowed to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns but only if the child’s parents and a school administrator give their blessing.

Schools would have been prohibited from providing classroom instruction that recognizes the concept that gender identity can differ from sex at birth.

The bill also stated that public agencies and other government entities could not have required employees to use a transgender colleague’s preferred pronoun in work-related communications.

Despite Monday's setback, supporters of the proposal haven't given up on cementing restrictions on the treatment of transgender students in state law.

The Senate amended House Bill 1522 on Monday to include provisions that would bar special policies for transgender K-12 students and require teachers to disclose information about students’ “transgender status” to parents. The Senate passed the amended bill, which will now head back to the House.

Burgum said in a veto letter last week that Luick's bill improperly injects the state into local matters and puts teachers in a difficult position.

"The teaching profession is challenging enough without the heavy hand of state government forcing teachers to take on the role of pronoun police,” Burgum said in the veto letter. “Parents, teachers and administrators using compassion, empathy and common sense can address individual and infrequent situations that may arise."

Proponents of the legislation said it would protect teachers and public employees who are caught in the crossfire of a national debate on pronouns.

Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston, said requiring teachers and employees to call students and colleagues by a gender pronoun that does not align with their birth sex is a violation of "basic freedoms."

"If we can’t challenge falsehoods, then we could potentially be imprisoned by them," Dyk said. "That would be one of the most profound forms of unfreedom that any human could experience.”

LGBTQ advocates and mental health professionals fought against the bill, contending that it singles out transgender youth, who are already at risk of mental health issues.

Rep. Jim Jonas, R-West Fargo, and several other lawmakers noted that teachers and the organizations that represent them largely opposed the bill. The legislation would prevent schools from teaching staff how to best accommodate transgender students and their individual learning plans, said Jonas, a West Fargo School Board member.

Luick's proposal was the first in what will likely be a series of bills targeting gender issues to cross Burgum's desk. Conservative lawmakers still are considering about a dozen other proposals that would restrict health care, activities and personal expression for transgender residents.

The state Senate sent three more bills to Burgum on Monday that would bar gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restrict transgender females in sports.

It’s not the first time the legislative and executive branches have clashed over bills aimed at restricting transgender children.

In 2021, Burgum vetoed a bill to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in K-12 sports. Conservative lawmakers narrowly failed to override the governor’s rejection.