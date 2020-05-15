Assault charge filed in alleged ax attack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Bismarck man who police say used a two bit ax to cause an 8-inch cut on another man’s back faces an aggravated assault charge, court records show.

Jose Molina, 35, was arrested at an East Rosser apartment, where police say they found him with fresh blood on his pants, a double-bladed combat ax on the floor in front of him, and blood splattered and smeared on the walls and doors, according to an affidavit. Molina initially told police he cut his nose while shaving.

A third man told police that Molina and the wounded man had argued earlier in the day. The man and Molina gave police conflicting stories about what led to a scuffle and the wounded man’s injuries. Hospital staff told police the cut on the man’s back would require surgery, the affidavit says. He also had cuts on the left side of his head, left shoulder and left tricep.

Molina also faces a felony drug charge. Police said they also found 15 glass vials of marijuana and $150 cash in denominations commonly used by drug dealers.

Amaro-Molina was in court Friday morning. He is in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.

