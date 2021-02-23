Assault charge filed against protester in Trump rally fracas at Capitol

A 36-year-old man accused of trying to put handcuffs on two people during a Nov. 7 pro-Trump rally at the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck has been charged with simple assault.

Steven Lapoint, who has identified himself as a Black Lives Matter protester, is listed in official documents as being from Fort Totten and Bismarck. He is ordered to appear in court at a later date, according to court records that do not list an attorney for him.

State troopers were called to an altercation at a post-election rally organized by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who was defeated by Joe Biden and advanced unfounded claims that voter fraud had cost him the election. Hundreds of people turned out for the rally. Two men told troopers that Lapoint tried to handcuff them. One of them suffered a cut and a bruise on his right wrist, according to an affidavit.

The fracas started after a woman placed a sign in front of the face of one of the two men, troopers say. The man pulled the sign down and Lapoint allegedly attempted to put the handcuffs on him. The man resisted and both men fell to the ground. Lapoint then shifted his attention to another man, authorities say.

Simple assault is a misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Lapoint is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on unrelated charges.

