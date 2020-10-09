Assault charge filed against man who allegedly struck Bismarck officer, cars

A man arrested by Bismarck police a day after he allegedly struck three squad cars and an officer now faces felony charges, court records show.

Mardell Mariner, 20, of Bismarck, made his initial court appearance on Friday. He is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing police, all felonies, along with misdemeanors for leaving the scene, refusal to halt and driving under suspension. The officer who was hit suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

Mariner is accused of fleeing from police on Wednesday. He was wanted at that time for burglary, reckless endangerment and fleeing, police said. He was arrested Thursday with Katherine Yellowbird, 20, who also was wanted on burglary and other charges.

Mariner and Yellowbird are accused of taking televisions and other electronic equipment from a Bismarck residence in July, according to a police affidavit. Mariner allegedly stole a bike from a Bismarck garage in September, police say. Mariner also faces misdemeanor charges in McLean County in a separate case from December 2019, according to court records.

Attorneys aren’t listed for Mariner or Yellowbird in court documents.

