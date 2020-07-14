As the state prepares school reentry guidance, Bismarck Public Schools readies for all possibilities

High school students generally did better than younger students with distance learning, Hornbacher said, and school officials noticed that students participated more when the teacher connected with them on a personal level. Administrators also learned that some of the confusion with distance learning stemmed from the fact that there wasn’t uniformity on how it was delivered, with some teachers using Google Docs and Google Classroom while others chose Moodle.

“It’s quite a variety of things that we're talking about,” Hornbacher said.

District officials last Thursday sent a survey to about 600 substitute teachers asking whether they would likely return to work this fall. On Tuesday, the district plans to send a survey to teachers and a “huge” survey to parents and other community members.

Hornbacher’s idea is to pool feedback from key district constituencies to create a plan that can be updated when the state's guidance comes out. The alternative of waiting until he gets Burgum’s plan to start forming task forces and survey groups would take too long for a school district with as many students as there are residents of Jamestown, he said.