Arrest made in Keelboat Park shooting tied to gang activity

A man whose car was struck by a number of bullets at Keelboat Park told Bismarck police the shooter or shooters tried to kill him in retaliation because he no longer wanted to be part of their gang.

One of the suspects, Deanthony Claiborne, 19, of Bismarck, was arrested Thursday. Authorities are still looking for a second suspect identified as Jonathan Sanchez, 18, of Williston, who is believed to be out of state.

The man whose car was fired at told police a third person, whom he could not identify, also got out of a vehicle that pulled close to his the evening of Nov. 15. It's not clear if the third suspect fired or had a weapon, according to a police affidavit.

The suspects had told the man about a month earlier that "it's on sight," which means they were going to shoot him on sight, the affidavit states.

Police found several bullet holes in the man's car. Spent ammunition casings and fragments from two calibers were found at the scene. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The affidavit didn't specify how the man escaped injury.

Several witnesses in the parking lot told police they saw the second vehicle pull up and two or three people get out, according to the affidavit. They heard several loud pops and saw a person holding a handgun, the document states.

Claiborne is charged with attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, court documents show. An attorney isn't listed for him.

