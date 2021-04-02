Arizona authorities arrest suspects in Bismarck shooting, death

Police in Douglas, Arizona, have arrested two men wanted on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal March 28 shooting in Bismarck.

Devante Evans, 26, and Kevin Hartson, 29, both of Detroit, were arrested during a traffic stop, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

The men are accused in the shooting death of Reonardo Alexis, 26, of Bismarck. A 29-year-old Bismarck man also was injured in the incident, which occurred in a Mapleton Avenue apartment. Police have not released the injured man’s name. Authorities also have not released details about what might have led to the incident. They've said the shooting was a targeted attack.

Evans is further accused of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and wearing a mask while committing a crime. He and Hartson were in custody at the Cochise County Jail in Arizona.

“I am proud of the work Bismarck police have done, and the hard work they continue to put into this case,” Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said, adding that he was thankful the Douglas police officer “turned a traffic stop into an arrest of two violent criminals.”