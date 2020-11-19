Arguments against governor's appointment filed in North Dakota House seat lawsuit

In their briefs also filed Thursday, District 8 Republicans argued that district voters were aware of Stenehjem's opinion and knew that votes for Andahl would result in a Republican representative should he win.

"The will of the people in District 8 and the choice they made should be affirmed," Bismarck attorney John Olson wrote.

Political observers have pointed out the intraparty Republican politics at play. Burgum in 2016 handily defeated Stenehjem, the state's longest-serving attorney general, for the Republican gubernatorial nomination from voters.

Before the 2019 Legislature convened, Delzer led a rule change that shifted how lawmakers considered Burgum's proposals. Burgum later said he felt his executive budget had been "tossed in the garbage." Delzer said all of Burgum's proposals were fully vetted and many were adopted, and that the rule change was years in the making and added more transparency in budget writing.

Democrats say that votes for Andahl are a "collective 'nullity'" and shouldn't be counted.

Attorneys for the party argue Volochenko should be seated, and that Burgum "is without authority to appoint any person to be a member of the Legislative Assembly."