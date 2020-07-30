Area K9s, handlers in hunt for Iron Dog title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The talents of several police dogs and their handlers -- some of whom have competed on the national stage -- will be on display for the public Saturday in Bismarck.

The Iron Dog contest is part of the Fourth Annual Midwestern Police Canine Competition.

The competition is the culmination of a three-day training and trial for dogs and handlers, Bismarck Police Sgt. Lyle Sinclair said. The event will include a Fargo team and two Bismarck teams that have competed on the TV show “America’s Top Dog.” Bismarck teams are Dan Salander and Bala, and Joseph Benke and Mesa. Dave Cochran and Falco will make the trip from Fargo.

Salander and Bala won the 2019 Iron Dog competition. Cochran and Falco finished second. Teams from the McKenzie County and Dunn County sheriff's offices and the Dickinson, Jamestown, Belfield and Williston police departments also are registered for this year’s event. Sinclair expects that others might show up too.

Training sessions for handlers and dogs were set Thursday and Friday, Sinclair said. The training is for both new and experienced handlers and is designed to put teams in situations in which they have to “learn to go to plan B or C,” Sinclair said. Handlers learn to recognize bark and body language cues the dog might be sending.