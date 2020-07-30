Area K9s, handlers in hunt for Iron Dog title

The talents of several police dogs and their handlers -- some of whom have competed on the national stage -- will be on display for the public Saturday in Bismarck.
The Iron Dog contest is part of the Fourth Annual Midwestern Police Canine Competition.
The competition is the culmination of a three-day training and trial for dogs and handlers, Bismarck Police Sgt. Lyle Sinclair said. The event will include a Fargo team and two Bismarck teams that have competed on the TV show “America’s Top Dog.” Bismarck teams are Dan Salander and Bala, and Joseph Benke and Mesa. Dave Cochran and Falco will make the trip from Fargo.
Salander and Bala won the 2019 Iron Dog competition. Cochran and Falco finished second. Teams from the McKenzie County and Dunn County sheriff's offices and the Dickinson, Jamestown, Belfield and Williston police departments also are registered for this year’s event. Sinclair expects that others might show up too.
Training sessions for handlers and dogs were set Thursday and Friday, Sinclair said. The training is for both new and experienced handlers and is designed to put teams in situations in which they have to “learn to go to plan B or C,” Sinclair said. Handlers learn to recognize bark and body language cues the dog might be sending.
“We train the dog and the handler to work with the dog,” the sergeant said. “It gives the handlers a lot more confidence, and they feel better about their abilities.”
Greg Thomas, a dog handler with the Gilbert, Ariz., Police Department for 24 years, led the classes. He is a certifying official and accredited trainer with the National Police Canine Association. The association's North Central Region members organized the Bismarck event.
The Saturday Iron Dog competition is “a poor man’s version of America’s Top Dog,” Sinclair said. K9s will jump barricades, take down an attacker and show their obedience skills. Competitors will get a walk-through of scenarios to give them a small amount of planning time. They’ll be graded on their efforts and rewarded with bragging rights until the 2021 contest, Sinclair said.
Dogs and handlers will entertain the public during a series of skits that will fill the time between the competition and the completion of grading.
“Those are fun for people,” Sinclair said.
The competition starts at 11 a.m. at Haaland Field on South 12th Street in Bismarck. A free hot dog lunch will be provided. The public also can buy T-shirts or raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes donated by local merchants. Money raised helps defray the expense of the classes and trial.
The public can’t pet the K9s but will have the opportunity to visit with handlers, the sergeant said.
People planning to attend should bring lawn chairs but leave their dogs at home.
“We don’t want any distractions,” Sinclair joked.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
