April trial set in Bismarck shooting

Police allege Lawrence and Chaseon Stagl, 18, of Grand Forks, drove to a 16th Street residence in Bismarck after arguing with a man on the phone. Stagl fired shots while they were at the residence, and Lawrence later fired shots at a vehicle that followed them from the residence, according to an affidavit. The nature of the phone argument is unclear. The man who was fired upon told police he believed he’d been challenged to a fistfight and did not want to back down.