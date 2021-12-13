 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April trial set for woman accused of causing child's skull fracture

  • 0

A Bismarck mother accused of causing skull fractures suffered by her 5-month-old is scheduled for trial next spring.

Kierra Station, 21, on Monday pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse. South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma set a two-day trial starting April 5.

Medical personnel in October informed social services and police that the infant’s injuries were not accidental, according to an affidavit. Station allegedly grabbed the crying child from a swing, threw the baby to a couch and “slammed her open hand” on top of the child’s head, police said. After sleeping for two hours, the child awoke with rigid arms, convulsing hands, and eyes that were fixed to the left and unresponsive, according to authorities.

The baby was flown to Fargo for further treatment.

Station faces the possibility of 10 years in prison if convicted. She cannot have unsupervised contact with the child. Defense attorney Matt Arthurs told the Tribune he does not comment “on pending cases of this nature.”

Kierra Station

Kierra Station

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UK announces first Omicron death as Britons rush for booster jabs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News