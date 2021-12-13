April trial set for woman accused of causing child's skull fracture

A Bismarck mother accused of causing skull fractures suffered by her 5-month-old is scheduled for trial next spring.
Kierra Station, 21, on Monday pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse. South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma set a two-day trial starting April 5.
Medical personnel in October informed social services and police that the infant’s injuries were not accidental, according to an affidavit. Station allegedly grabbed the crying child from a swing, threw the baby to a couch and “slammed her open hand” on top of the child’s head, police said. After sleeping for two hours, the child awoke with rigid arms, convulsing hands, and eyes that were fixed to the left and unresponsive, according to authorities.
The baby was flown to Fargo for further treatment.
Station faces the possibility of 10 years in prison if convicted. She cannot have unsupervised contact with the child. Defense attorney Matt Arthurs told the Tribune he does not comment “on pending cases of this nature.”