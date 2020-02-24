April trial set for sexual assault case

A Bismarck man accused of having sex with teenage girls after giving them methamphetamine and marijuana will go to trial in April, according to court documents.

Arnold Rennie, 23, is charged with felony sexual assault and two counts of corruption of a minor. The charges stem from alleged incidents in September in which Rennie gave two girls the drugs and had sex with one of them in a Bismarck apartment. They then went to a motel room, where he forced himself on the other girl, police say.

Rennie’s preliminary hearing was Monday. South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider set aside two days for a trial, starting April 16. A co-defendant in the case, Michaelson Plaisimond, is scheduled for trial at the same time. They face the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Rennie’s attorney, Kent Morrow, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arnold Rennie

Arnold Rennie

Michaelson Plaisimond

Michaelson Plaisimond

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

