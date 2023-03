The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will make 862 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents in 2023.

Online applications opened Wednesday at gf.nd.gov. Application deadline is April 15.

Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. The department will hold a lottery if applications outnumber available licenses. A total of 1,836 people applied in 2022.

The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses available is 15% of the previous year’s mule deer gun license allocation.