Applicants sought for Special Assessment Commission

The city is accepting applications from people interested in serving on Bismarck's Special Assessment Commission.
The group ensures assessments are spread fairly among properties. It meets twice a year. The volunteer three-member commission has one opening -- a term through April 2027. It's open to any member of the community who has a financial background and is not subject to property ownership conditions. The city commission makes the appointment.
Those interested should complete an application form describing their qualifications, background and interest. Application forms can be found on the city website, www.bismarcknd.gov. Forms also can be obtained by calling the Finance Department at 701-355-1600 or going to the department office at 221 N. 5th St. For more information, call the the department office.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday. Applications should be sent to: Dmitriy Chernyak, director of finance, Finance Department, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503.