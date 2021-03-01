Applicants sought for Bismarck Parking Authority

The city is accepting applications from people interested in serving on the Bismarck Parking Authority.
The Parking Authority is a five-member advisory board appointed by the city commission to oversee the Downtown Parking District. The group manages four ramps and two surface lots. It meets the second Thursday of every month.
The volunteer position is open to any member of the community and is not subject to property ownership conditions. The position is a new term through March 2026.
Those interested should complete an application form describing their qualifications, background and interest. Application forms can be found on the city website, www.bismarcknd.gov. Forms also can be obtained by calling the Community Development Department at 701-355-1840 or going to the department office at 221 N. 5th St. For more information, call the the department office.
Applications should be sent to: Ben Ehreth, AICP, Community Development Director, Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503.
The new board member likely will be announced at the March 23 city commission meeting.