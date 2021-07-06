Appeals court upholds decisions in exploitation, cyberstalking case

A federal judge was right to accept the guilty plea of a Bismarck man accused of using a hidden camera to video a female guest in his home and sharing those images with others, an appeals court has ruled.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said that U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland did not abuse his discretion in sentencing Curtis McGarvey to consecutive sentences on charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and cyberstalking.

McGarvey, 53, was accused of capturing the images and using fraudulent emails and social media accounts to share them. Authorities said the incidents occurred from September 2016 to January 2017 and in the first four months of 2018. McGarvey pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2020.

His attorney on appeal argued that there was insufficient evidence to support the guilty plea. But the appellate judges said the charges had been explained to McGarvey several times and that McGarvey agreed with the facts presented by prosecutors. The judges also said McGarvey admitted stalking the victim and sharing the images.

Hovland did not fail to consider any relevant or significant factors in handing down consecutive sentences, the panel said. The judges let stand a 17 ½-year sentence for attempted sexual exploitation followed by 2 ½ years for cyberstalking.

