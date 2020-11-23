Alleged phony texts that police say resulted in teacher suspension bring defamation charge

A man who police say created and helped distribute fake texts that caused his ex-girlfriend to be suspended from her teaching job now faces a criminal charge in Morton County.

Jacob Thompson, of Bismarck, who is in his mid-30s, in the spring and summer of 2019 allegedly put together a series of false texts containing racist and sexually explicit comments that he said came from Nicole Gabel. Some of them were distributed on social media, according to police.

The texts included multiple racial epithets against Black and Native American students, insulting language toward Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher and language implying Gabel performed sexual acts at school.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal defamation that's punishable by up to 360 days in jail and a $3,000 fine. Court records indicate he is representing himself and does not have an attorney. He did not respond to a Tribune telephone message and an email seeking comment.