Alleged phony texts that police say resulted in teacher suspension bring defamation charge

A man who police say created and helped distribute fake texts that caused his ex-girlfriend to be suspended from her teaching job now faces a criminal charge in Morton County.
Jacob Thompson, of Bismarck, who is in his mid-30s, in the spring and summer of 2019 allegedly put together a series of false texts containing racist and sexually explicit comments that he said came from Nicole Gabel. Some of them were distributed on social media, according to police.
The texts included multiple racial epithets against Black and Native American students, insulting language toward Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher and language implying Gabel performed sexual acts at school.
Thompson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal defamation that's punishable by up to 360 days in jail and a $3,000 fine. Court records indicate he is representing himself and does not have an attorney. He did not respond to a Tribune telephone message and an email seeking comment.
Gabel was placed on paid administrative leave from Dorothy Moses Elementary in Bismarck on Aug. 14, 2019, after parents complained to Bismarck Public Schools about the suspect text messages. She was taken off administrative leave about a month later after an internal investigation by the school district found no evidence that she sent the alleged texts. Gabel was assigned to a different school and given a new schedule and duties.
The charge against Thompson is the latest development in a lengthy dispute between Thompson and Gabel. The two have a child in common and ended their relationship in April 2018. Thompson’s alleged actions surfaced during civil court proceedings pertaining to their joint property and child custody arrangements, according to an affidavit filed in June 2020. Police say Thompson admitted during the proceedings that Gabel did not send him the messages and admitted to having the messages in his possession.
Police also say Thompson admitted he created a derogatory flyer intended for distribution around Dorothy Moses because he was upset with Gabel.
The judge in the civil proceedings also referenced threats Thompson had allegedly made to Gabel about destroying her career and life.
The damage done to Gabel’s reputation may never be restored, said Amanda Harris, the Mandan attorney representing her.
“It is hurtful to have the integrity of her 10-year teaching career quashed because of false information spread on social media in a matter of minutes,” Harris said.
Thompson has attempted to appeal Gabel’s request for a restraining order and other civil cases involving Gabel to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Those attempts were unsuccessful, but the “time and money wasted on Jacob’s games are almost crippling,” Harris said.
