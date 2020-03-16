Alleged false letters bring forgery charges against infant assault convict

A man recently sent to prison for four years for the sexual assault of an infant now faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly writing phony letters of support that were submitted to the court before his sentencing, court documents show.
Andrew Glasser, 34, of Bismarck, is charged with three counts of forgery for allegedly writing and signing three letters submitted before his Feb. 24 sentencing. Glasser gave his attorney four letters on Feb. 18, according to an affidavit filed by a Burleigh County state’s attorney investigator. One letter was deemed to be authentic, but Glasser allegedly admitted to forging the other three.
A man whose name was signed to one of the letters brought the situation to light after seeing the document in court records. He submitted a notarized letter explaining that he “did not write or submit a document in support of Andrew Glasser, nor did I give my permission for anyone to sign it on my behalf.”
Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer last week filed a motion to correct the sentence, saying “the sentence was imposed in an illegal manner as the Court took into consideration intentionally false information provided by the Defendant.” Glasser or his attorney has until March 30 to respond to the motion. A judge’s order will determine further action.
Glasser entered an Alford plea under the terms of an agreement that reduced the sexual assault charge from an AA felony -- punishable by life in prison -- to an A felony, punishable by up to 20 years. Defendants entering an Alford plea don’t admit guilt but acknowledge there is enough evidence that a jury would convict. Courts treat an Alford plea as a guilty plea.
The charges against Glasser stemmed from a report in October 2017. A baby in his care allegedly had an injury evident of sexual abuse, rib fractures caused by squeezing, and trauma injuries to her femur, tibia and fibula in one leg which were in different stages of healing. Glasser’s cellphone had been purposely reset to hide evidence, and a forensic search of his computers showed the intentional downloading of child pornography images, according to Lawyer.
The child suffered a “significant injury,” and three doctors said it was a “penetrating wound,” Lawyer told South Central District Judge David Reich during the sentencing hearing.
Reich sentenced Glasser to 10 years in prison with all but four years suspended. The sentence drew criticism in social media comments and emails to the Tribune from around the country. Reich when contacted by the Tribune said he was "ethically precluded" from commenting on the sentence, so it’s unclear how much weight Reich gave the letters of support when sentencing Glasser.
Letters of support are submitted routinely and are considered by judges, said Aaron Birst, executive director of the North Dakota State’s Attorneys' Association and a former prosecutor.
“But by far it’s not the only factor a judge considers,” Birst said.
Most letters of support are easily validated, Birst said, but there’s no formal system in place to do so. A defense attorney can’t allow false information to go into court but “it would be hard to ever super-validate that unless you sat down and watched the person write the letter themselves,” he said.
In his 20 years of experience -- about a third of which he spent as a prosecutor -- Birst said he’s never heard of a defendant submitting false letters on his own behalf or of it ever being raised as a legal issue for arguing an illegal sentence.
“That’s a crazy case,” he said. “I’ve never seen that type of scenario.”
Glasser’s attorneys, Robert Bolinske and Lloyd Suhr, were unaware the letters were fake, Lawyer said in her brief. Bolinske did not reply to a request for comment. Suhr said he would not be representing Glasser in future proceedings but did not comment further.
