Alleged false letters bring forgery charges against infant assault convict

A man recently sent to prison for four years for the sexual assault of an infant now faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly writing phony letters of support that were submitted to the court before his sentencing, court documents show.

Andrew Glasser, 34, of Bismarck, is charged with three counts of forgery for allegedly writing and signing three letters submitted before his Feb. 24 sentencing. Glasser gave his attorney four letters on Feb. 18, according to an affidavit filed by a Burleigh County state’s attorney investigator. One letter was deemed to be authentic, but Glasser allegedly admitted to forging the other three.

A man whose name was signed to one of the letters brought the situation to light after seeing the document in court records. He submitted a notarized letter explaining that he “did not write or submit a document in support of Andrew Glasser, nor did I give my permission for anyone to sign it on my behalf.”

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer last week filed a motion to correct the sentence, saying “the sentence was imposed in an illegal manner as the Court took into consideration intentionally false information provided by the Defendant.” Glasser or his attorney has until March 30 to respond to the motion. A judge’s order will determine further action.