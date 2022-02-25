Alleged apartment break-in leads to charge of DUI with child

Two women are charged with felonies for allegedly breaking down the door to an occupied apartment, and one faces an additional charge of drunken driving with a child in the car following an incident on West Bismarck Expressway.

Miranda LaFloe, 40, and Hannah LaFloe, 37, both of Bismarck, are charged with criminal trespass, court documents show. Miranda LaFloe is charged further with DUI after breath tests showed her blood alcohol content was 0.173%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Bismarck police were called late Tuesday to the apartment on a report of a fight, according to a police affidavit. Video taken from an apartment across the hall shows Miranda LaFloe running into the door with her shoulder. Both women entered the apartment when the door opened, police say.

Police initiated a traffic stop after identifying the two as they left the area. Hannah LaFloe’s child was unsecured in the back seat, and Miranda LaFloe failed field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for either woman, or say if they're related.

