Air passenger traffic slowdown 'unprecedented,' Bismarck airport director says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug has seen the effects other major events have had on air travel, but even the shutdown caused by the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 doesn't compare to the hit being dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This one is absolutely unprecedented in the way it’s reduced passengers to little or nothing,” he said.

Passenger numbers are down by as much as 95% across the country as travelers cancel or simply don’t book flights, Haug said, and Bismarck's airport is feeling the same crunch. Numbers at the Bismarck terminal vary daily but are mostly consistent with the national figures. It could lead to a revenue hit of an estimated $1.5 million for the facility, Haug said.

A bad March

March, usually one of the busiest months at the airport, started out with great promise. March 4 was the third-busiest day in airport history with 1,429 passengers passing through the security checkpoint. But the terminal also had its worst day ever last month, with only 34 passengers boarding flights on March 30.

“March was about half of March last year,” Haug said. It was a month of stark contrast, the first half going “gangbusters,” the director said, and the second half being one of the worst on record.