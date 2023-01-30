Agreement reached in reservation drug scheme

A Fort Yates woman charged with drug conspiracy in a scheme that moved pills to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation can avoid trial if she adheres to an agreement reached with prosecutors.

Keya Fox, 25, and two men were arrested when police found nearly 100 suspected fentanyl pills in a North 14th Street residence in Bismarck, according to police documents.

Fox will avoid a trial under the terms of a pretrial diversion agreement if she for one year doesn’t violate any criminal laws and completes treatment recommended by the court. She also agrees that she admitted to police that she received pills from a person with the intent of delivering them to another, according to the document. That admission could be used at trial if the agreement breaks down.

A Bismarck man, Josiah Anderson, 22, was sentenced in November to four years in prison after a jury found him guilty of drug conspiracy. The same charge against Jacob Warner, 30, of Bismarck, was dismissed. His case did not move past the preliminary hearing stage, court records show.