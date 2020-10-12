AG opinion sought on North Dakota House race with deceased candidate

It's unclear what the result of the election might be if Andahl were to win a seat. Democrats Linda Babb, of Bismarck, and Kathrin Volochenko, of Mercer, also are running.

Jaeger had earlier said the remedy to an Andahl win would be the process for filling the vacancy of a sitting legislator, in which the office holder's district party appoints a successor.

For example, District 43 Democrats last week named Grand Forks County Assistant State's Attorney Zac Ista to fill the remaining two years left of former Rep. Matt Eidson's first term. Eidson resigned last month and moved out of state, citing mental health struggles after leaving the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015.

District 8 Republican Chairman Loren DeWitz told the Tribune the district party is still advocating Andahl's candidacy, seeing a path to appointing another Republican should he win.

"That's what we've been told, is that's the way the process would work," DeWitz said. "The secretary of state's office said if there's a change in that, they would let us know."

District party leaders will wait to see what the attorney general opinion says. DeWitz was aware that Jaeger has consulted Stenehjem over the race.