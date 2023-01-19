AG bans Nevada company from sales in North Dakota

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has banned a Las Vegas company and its owner from doing business in the state.

Wrigley on Thursday said his office issued a cease-and-desist order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III. The order bans the business from engaging in any sales transactions in North Dakota.

The state Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business after getting a complaint from an elderly customer who said she paid $844 for a product she thought would treat macular degeneration. The woman said she never received the product, and Nu Life said the transaction was for cosmetic makeup. Nu Life refused to refund the woman’s money, and also refused to cooperate with the division’s investigation, Wrigley said.

The Tribune placed calls to two Nu Life Institute numbers but received messages that voicemail accounts were not set up. The company did not immediately respond to email and Facebook messages seeking comment.

Wrigley said the company’s alleged conduct and lack of cooperation were “irresponsible and unacceptable, and we will not tolerate additional risk of harm to our consumers.”