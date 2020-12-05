After law struck down, North Dakota AG still says call spoofing is 'deception'

The 2019 Legislature passed the law unanimously. The state’s citizens were tired of answering spoofed calls and robocalls, Stehehjem said. His office didn’t draft the law but testified in favor of it. The intent of the law was to stop spoofing that was done with the intent to defraud or cause harm, the attorney general said.

The law was well intended but it went too far, Pietrocola said.

“We felt, and the judge agreed with us, that it went against constitutional rights,” she said.

The next step for Stenehjem is an appeal of the ruling or new legislation that protects the state’s residents from spoofing and robocalls.

If Stenehjem and Pietrocola might agree on anything – the two have never met in person – it’s that robocalls and spoofed calls are different. A caller using SpoofCard has to manually input the number being called and the number that will be displayed, Pietrocola said. Robocall software generates “massive amounts of calls per second,” she said, adding that she and her company “do not do anything of the sort.”

“We work very hard to ensure that accounts are monitored, that there are limits to how many calls an account can place per second or per minute,” she said.