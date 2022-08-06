Afghan couple building new life in Bismarck after evacuation, resettlement

Nasim and Marzia Jafari still recall the chaos at the Kabul Airport after the Afghan government collapsed last year amid the Taliban's takeover.

She, a military pilot, remembers sleeping on the runway at night and seeing lights of crossfire overhead. She recalls seeing people falling from a plane leaving the airport, "the worst memory" for her of that particular bad day.

He still has the sign of the leg injury he suffered amid the rush of people at the airport as evacuations unfolded.

The newlyweds, both 32, were able to evacuate from Kabul to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where they spent eight months before their resettlement in Bismarck in May through Church World Service and Bismarck Global Neighbors.

They are among 69 Afghan refugees resettled in North Dakota, including three in Bismarck, according to State Refugee Coordinator Holly Triska-Dally.

The Jafaris are thankful for their opportunity in America.

"We are happy that we have a good life here," Nasim said.

Meeting

Marzia graduated from Kabul University in 2015 and applied for pilot exams after seeing an Afghan Ministry of Defense announcement calling for pilots for the U.S. Air Force.

"I was the only girl that could pass all of the exams," she said.

She studied aviation for a year in Kabul, then studied for 1 ½ years in the Czech Republic on a scholarship before graduating and returning to Afghanistan in 2018.

She was the first woman pilot in her tribe, helping to carry military personnel, weapons and equipment.

She met her future husband in 2018 after returning from the Czech Republic. Nasim noticed "everybody was talking about her" on social media, and he sent her a message concerned for her safety.

They exchanged messages and began a courtship. They became engaged in 2019, with an elaborate engagement party.

The coronavirus pandemic upended gatherings in 2020, but they eventually married -- just before the Afghan government collapsed in August 2021.

Evacuation

Initially, after the government collapsed, Marzia was inside the airport and Nasim was outside.

The two were not able to meet, and for two nights Marzia and her colleagues slept on the runway, waiting for a plane after the Air Force commander stopped their departing aircraft from leaving.

"We were in a complicated situation because the Taliban was everywhere," Nasim said.

The couple reunited when Marzia and her colleagues left the airport for their safety. A brother of one of her colleagues later notified them of a gate at the airport that wasn't busy, and after connecting with U.S. military advisers at the airport, they were able to evacuate Kabul on a plane to Abu Dhabi.

What was expected to be a two-week stay in Abu Dhabi's Emirates Humanitarian City stretched into eight months. The couple endured two to three months of quarantine for COVID-19.

They also went through a lengthy process with federal agencies to come to the U.S., involving interviews, fingerprints, background checks, documents and COVID-19 tests.

The Jafaris were connected with Church World Service, a national organization that started their resettlement process. They arrived in Virginia in April.

New life

The couple stayed in Virginia for about a month before being resettled in North Dakota, rather than their preferences of California or Maryland.

Nasim researched North Dakota's cost of living, employment situation and other factors before the couple agreed to go.

Upon arriving he was struck by the capital city's lack of skyscrapers and tall buildings, and the weather felt freezing to Marzia.

Another Afghan family in Bismarck was among the couple's greeting reception. The Jafaris also have met another Afghan family in Dickinson.

The couple lived with Bismarck Global Neighbors Executive Director Julie Ramos Lagos' family for about a month before they obtained an apartment.

Ramos Lagos said the "sweet" couple has been nice to work with, noting that both Nasim and Marzia are well-educated and speak English well.

"I think they'll be doing very well in Bismarck," she said.

Her organization is helping them get settled; donors provided furniture for their apartment.

Nasim is looking for a job in human resources and is working weekends at Walmart. He has an MBA.

Bismarck Global Neighbors helped Marzia submit documentation to continue with her career as a pilot.

And the couple is expecting their first child in December.

"Hopefully after we have the baby ... she can continue her own profession in the U.S., as well," Nasim said. "We hope we can make it happen."

They said they hope to reunite someday with their family still in Afghanistan. Nasim said the couple had "a good life, happy life" in Afghanistan before they fled.

"We have to begin everything from zero, but at least we are safe," Marzia said.