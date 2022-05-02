 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Advocacy Center to host Coffee with a Cop

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center in Bismarck on Thursday will host Coffee with a Cop from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is an opportunity for the public to meet and visit with police in a casual setting. Visitors can also tour and learn more about the role of the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The center is at 1800 E. Broadway Ave.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

