Advocacy Center to host Coffee with a Cop

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center in Bismarck on Thursday will host Coffee with a Cop from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event is an opportunity for the public to meet and visit with police in a casual setting. Visitors can also tour and learn more about the role of the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The center is at 1800 E. Broadway Ave.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Crime and Courts Reporter
