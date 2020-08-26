Active COVID-19 cases rise in Burleigh, Morton counties, North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burleigh and Morton counties hit nearly 500 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the statewide case total reached a new high.

North Dakota's Department of Health on Wednesday reported 238 COVID-19 diagnoses in 34 counties. Active cases statewide reached a record 1,784, including 405 in Burleigh County and 94 in neighboring Morton County.

Close behind Burleigh is Grand Forks County, with 388 active cases. Cass, home to Fargo, has 176; Ward, home to Minot, has 153; and Stark, home to Dickinson has 144.

Total cases in North Dakota since the pandemic emerged total 10,467. Recoveries total 8,545.

Burleigh added 64 new cases Wednesday; Morton added 12. State and private labs processed 4,446 tests reported Wednesday. More than 195,100 people have been tested, or about one in four North Dakotans, totaling 442,896 tests. Many people are tested more than twice.

Fifty-three people remained hospitalized Wednesday, out of 525 total. Seventeen people of those currently hospitalized were in intensive care beds.

State health officials have reported 138 total deaths of people with COVID-19, at least 113 of which were caused by the coronavirus. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.