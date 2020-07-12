Active COVID-19 cases reach record high in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Department of Health on Sunday reported a record high number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The department reported 4,489 new test results diagnosing 92 new cases in 19 counties, including 21 in Burleigh County, 21 in Cass County, 16 in Grand Forks County, five in Morton County, and one in Kidder County, which neighbors Burleigh to the east. Of the 4,334 total COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, 677 are active, surpassing the May 21 record of 670. Active cases have tripled in the last three weeks.

Hospitalizations have doubled from 10 days ago, up to 38 people on Sunday, out of 271 total since the start of the pandemic. Thirty-seven people were reported Sunday as newly recovered from the respiratory disease.

Burleigh County leads the state with 190 active cases, up nine from the Saturday. The county has had 444 total cases and no deaths.

Neighboring Morton County has 42 active cases, up five from the day before. The county has had 131 total cases, which include two deaths.