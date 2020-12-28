Active COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000 in North Dakota; 3 new Burleigh-Morton deaths reported

North Dakota's active cases of COVID-19 on Monday dropped below 2,000 for the first time in four months.
The state Department of Health reported active cases statewide at 1,878. The last time active cases were under 2,000 was Aug. 27.
The department also reported 94 new cases in 22 counties, as well as two new hospitalizations, raising the total to 108 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. A total of 3,500 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic emerged in North Dakota in March.
The department also reported four new deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 1,270.
The newly deceased include two women in their 60s and 70s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Morton County. A man in his 70s from Ramsey County also was included in the new deaths.
Burleigh and Morton counties have logged a combined 259 coronavirus-related deaths.
The counties added 26 new cases Monday. Active cases in the neighboring counties are at 351. Monday's statewide test results came from 2,194 tests, a relatively low testing day.
State and private labs have processed nearly 1.3 million tests of 374,321 people. Of those, 91,559 people have tested positive for COVID-19, or about 1 in every 8 North Dakota residents. There have been 88,411 recoveries.
There were 39 available, staffed intensive-care beds in the state as of Sunday afternoon, as well as 351 available, staffed non-ICU beds.
CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had one available, staffed ICU bed, as well as six available, staffed non-ICU beds.
Sanford Health in Bismarck had three available, staffed ICU beds and 10 available, staffed non-ICU beds.
Rapid testing in Bismarck
Rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 is available this week in Bismarck.
The testing is for asymptomatic people, and is offered from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday inside the Gateway Mall near the Galleria area. The events are free and also open to children if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Test results are available in 15 minutes by text-message notification.
Online registration is available at testreg.nd.gov.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
