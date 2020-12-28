Active COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000 in North Dakota; 3 new Burleigh-Morton deaths reported

North Dakota's active cases of COVID-19 on Monday dropped below 2,000 for the first time in four months.

The state Department of Health reported active cases statewide at 1,878. The last time active cases were under 2,000 was Aug. 27.

The department also reported 94 new cases in 22 counties, as well as two new hospitalizations, raising the total to 108 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. A total of 3,500 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic emerged in North Dakota in March.

The department also reported four new deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 1,270.

The newly deceased include two women in their 60s and 70s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Morton County. A man in his 70s from Ramsey County also was included in the new deaths.

Burleigh and Morton counties have logged a combined 259 coronavirus-related deaths.

The counties added 26 new cases Monday. Active cases in the neighboring counties are at 351. Monday's statewide test results came from 2,194 tests, a relatively low testing day.