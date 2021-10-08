Abrupt closure of Glasser Images sends couples with weddings scrambling; AG's office investigating

"I'm an only child," Brunner-Thompson said. "My parents are never going to get to do this again. I have no photos with my parents. I'd never seen my dad get emotional. It's just stuff you can't get back."

The couple had asked guests to refrain from taking their own photos of the celebration so as to avoid having cellphones on display in the background of professional photos.

Brunner-Thompson said the photographers who shot the ceremony told them the card with the raw photos on it is in the Glasser Images studio, which they are unable to access.

"Our photos are just hanging there," she said. "I don't care if they're edited or not. I just want my photos."

The photography services the couple booked cost more than $2,000. They had already paid most of it but had two more payments to make, Thompson said.

“We’re at a loss,” he said.

Katy Rasmussen had paid a similar amount up front for Glasser Images to photograph her wedding in Bismarck next September. She lives in New York but is from Bismarck, and a wedding photographer was one of the first things she booked as she started making plans for the event.

