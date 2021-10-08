Abrupt closure of Glasser Images sends couples with weddings scrambling; AG's office investigating

A popular Bismarck-based photography business notified clients Thursday night that it is closing and will not offer refunds, sending couples who have booked its services for weddings scrambling and prompting the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office to investigate.
Glasser Images Owner Jack Glasser wrote in an email to some of the studio’s customers that “the past and ongoing effects from the pandemic have caused irreparable damage that has forced this decision to happen extremely rapidly and immediately.”
“Due to closing, if there is anything paid, we will not be able to provide any refunds,” he wrote. “For this, we cannot apologize enough.”
The email prompted an outcry on social media, as couples who had paid the company to shoot their weddings convened in a Facebook group to discuss how to recover their money and find new photographers. Other local and regional photographers also joined to let people know of their services and availability, and some were offering discounts to Glasser’s clients.
The abrupt closure has left Johnny Thompson and his wife Crystal Brunner-Thompson wondering if they will ever receive photos of their August wedding. Glasser photographers shot the event in Bismarck, but the couple has not yet received the edited images aside from a “sneak peak” of several.
"I'm an only child," Brunner-Thompson said. "My parents are never going to get to do this again. I have no photos with my parents. I'd never seen my dad get emotional. It's just stuff you can't get back."
The couple had asked guests to refrain from taking their own photos of the celebration so as to avoid having cellphones on display in the background of professional photos.
Brunner-Thompson said the photographers who shot the ceremony told them the card with the raw photos on it is in the Glasser Images studio, which they are unable to access.
"Our photos are just hanging there," she said. "I don't care if they're edited or not. I just want my photos."
The photography services the couple booked cost more than $2,000. They had already paid most of it but had two more payments to make, Thompson said.
“We’re at a loss,” he said.
Katy Rasmussen had paid a similar amount up front for Glasser Images to photograph her wedding in Bismarck next September. She lives in New York but is from Bismarck, and a wedding photographer was one of the first things she booked as she started making plans for the event.
“I wanted to pick a business that I thought was really established just because I’m planning from a distance,” she said. “I have so many friends who used them and had no issue whatsoever. They’re so highly recommended.”
She plans to contact her credit card company to see if she can cancel the charge.
“I feel so bad for brides who have their wedding this weekend,” she said. “Luckily I’m far out enough that I can easily find a new photographer.”
The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office had fielded more than 50 complaints about the situation by 10:30 a.m. Friday and had begun investigating, spokeswoman Liz Brocker said. She said people affected can file a complaint by going to www.attorneygeneral.nd.gov and clicking on “Consumer Complaints” listed under the “Consumer Resources” tab.
At least one North Dakota couple filed a claim against Glasser Images and Jack Glasser on Friday in small claims court.
Glasser did not immediately respond to a phone call and email from the Tribune. The photography studio's downtown Bismarck office was empty Friday morning.
In his note to clients, Glasser directed questions to the company’s attorney, Jon Sanstead.
Sanstead told the Tribune on Friday that he was not representing Glasser after all “as a result of a conflict that was discovered last night.” He did not elaborate.
Glasser’s LinkedIn page says that he founded the company in 2005. Glasser Images photographed weddings throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Colorado without charging for travel costs, according to the company’s website. It also shot senior portraits, families and babies, and it provided commercial photography services.
The company's website lists about 60 photographers as part of the Glasser team. It’s unclear how many were employees and how many worked as contractors.
A database maintained by the investigative news outlet ProPublica shows that Glasser Images received two loans totaling more than $500,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal effort to provide loan and grant money to small businesses to keep them open and workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic forced many couples to postpone or otherwise curtail their wedding celebrations, affecting a number of wedding vendors including photographers.
Glasser Images’ Facebook page had disappeared by Friday morning. Its Instagram page was still active, however.
Its most recent post had more than 200 comments by Friday morning, many of them made by upset clients. The midweek post featured a shot of a wedding venue with the caption, “We’re here to capture every moment and turn them into the best memories to look back on! Let’s chat!”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.