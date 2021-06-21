86-year-old to serve probation in fatal pedestrian crash

An 86-year-old Bismarck woman who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a crash a year ago that killed a pedestrian was sentenced Monday to two years on probation.
Bertha Harper, 86, also was ordered to pay restitution to the family of 33-year-old Amber Rebel. The amount will be determined at a later court hearing.
Rebel was injured June 3, 2020, in what was reported to police as a hit-and-run at a Gateway Avenue apartment building. Three people saw a white SUV make a right turn from the apartment driveway, hit a pedestrian and drive away, a Bismarck police officer testified at Harper’s earlier preliminary hearing. Rebel was airlifted to a Fargo hospital and died there several days later.
Harper in March pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and failure to report an accident.
Douglas Rebel, Amber Rebel’s father, in court on Monday said Harper has shown no remorse and needs to be held accountable for her actions.
“You’ve got to face and accept your responsibilities, and I don’t think you’ve done that,” he said.
Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti recommended that Harper be sentenced to five years in prison with all but a year and one day suspended, plus five years of supervised probation. She said Harper had many opportunities to take responsibility but didn’t do it until long after the crash.
More than 50 letters were filed with the court on Harper’s behalf, Argenti said. Some came from people who have known her more than 50 years and some were from people who met her once.
“Those people knew the defendant under different life circumstances,” Argenti said. “The concern in this case, this particular case, the defendant’s actions spoke much louder than all the words.”
Harper told Amber Rebel’s family that she was sorry about what she called an accident and for the suffering it caused.
“I also have been grieving along with you,” Harper said. “I feel so horrible for you that you had to endure losing a child. I can’t even imagine what that must be like.”
South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen said the case represented a tragic situation in which a young woman was killed and an 86-year-old with no criminal history was in court as a result. Harper may have wanted to apologize sooner but the legal system presents a barrier to that because more legal action might be pending, the judge said.
A presentence investigation showed Harper attempted to arrange a meeting with Amber Rebel’s family members but they didn’t want that to happen until after the criminal proceedings. Harper has surrendered her driver’s license and for other reasons is unlikely to commit another offense, according to Borgen. The presentence investigator added that the state prison system can’t provide any services “because there are none needed,” the judge said.
Defense attorney Tom Dickson provided the judge with information from six other negligent homicide cases in the state, all of which had aggravating factors. All the defendants received deferred impositions of sentence. Under such a sentence, a conviction doesn't stay on a person's record if the person stays out of trouble during a probationary period.
Borgen ordered a deferred sentence on both counts while Harper spends two years on unsupervised probation. He noted that Harper has filed a letter of apology but said he wasn’t sure how well it was accepted by Amber Rebel’s family.
“I don’t know that there could ever be a sincere enough apology to fill the hole that’s left in your lives,” the judge said.
Dickson after the hearing said accidents happen in life and they happen to everybody.
“Not every accident is a crime,” he said. “One accident should not erase 86 years of an exemplary life. In this case, it did not.”
