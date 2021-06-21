86-year-old to serve probation in fatal pedestrian crash

More than 50 letters were filed with the court on Harper’s behalf, Argenti said. Some came from people who have known her more than 50 years and some were from people who met her once.

“Those people knew the defendant under different life circumstances,” Argenti said. “The concern in this case, this particular case, the defendant’s actions spoke much louder than all the words.”

Harper told Amber Rebel’s family that she was sorry about what she called an accident and for the suffering it caused.

“I also have been grieving along with you,” Harper said. “I feel so horrible for you that you had to endure losing a child. I can’t even imagine what that must be like.”

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen said the case represented a tragic situation in which a young woman was killed and an 86-year-old with no criminal history was in court as a result. Harper may have wanted to apologize sooner but the legal system presents a barrier to that because more legal action might be pending, the judge said.