8-year sentence handed down in teen rape case

A Bismarck man who in March pleaded guilty to having sex with a teenage girl at a party where she and other teens were given alcohol and drugs was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.
Kendrick Brown, 30, faced the possibility of life in prison. He was arrested in October and charged with sexual assault after the girl identified him as one of the men she had sex with at a party last August.
Brown didn’t take responsibility for his actions but instead blamed the girl for lying about her age, said Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti. She asked South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig for a 20-year prison term with all but five years suspended, and five years of supervised probation.
“He knew exactly what he was doing when the victim was provided with alcohol and cocaine and fell completely unconscious,” Argenti said.
Argenti’s recommended sentence would give Brown time to complete sex offender evaluation and treatment, defense attorney Steve Balaban said. He agreed with Argenti’s recommendation.
“He did accept responsibility. I think that’s why he’s here pleading guilty, otherwise he would have gone to trial on this,” Balaban said. Brown has had “issues in his life,” Balaban said, including alcohol and drugs, which he was using on the night of the incident.
Brown said he made “a horrible mistake” in not verifying the girl’s age, adding that he was concerned the incident will define him "as a predator, which I am not."
The minimum mandatory sentence of five years was “not sufficient for the crime you committed,” Nesvig told Brown.
“(The girl) was victimized and most likely forever changed by your decision and your course of action,” the judge said. “That’s something that child has to live with for the rest of her life.”
Brown also must register as a sex offender. Nesvig allowed him credit for 285 days served.
Another man charged in the case, Malik Johnson, pleaded guilty on July 21. A judge ordered a presentence investigation.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
