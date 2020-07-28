8-year sentence handed down in teen rape case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man who in March pleaded guilty to having sex with a teenage girl at a party where she and other teens were given alcohol and drugs was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.

Kendrick Brown, 30, faced the possibility of life in prison. He was arrested in October and charged with sexual assault after the girl identified him as one of the men she had sex with at a party last August.

Brown didn’t take responsibility for his actions but instead blamed the girl for lying about her age, said Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti. She asked South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig for a 20-year prison term with all but five years suspended, and five years of supervised probation.

“He knew exactly what he was doing when the victim was provided with alcohol and cocaine and fell completely unconscious,” Argenti said.

Argenti’s recommended sentence would give Brown time to complete sex offender evaluation and treatment, defense attorney Steve Balaban said. He agreed with Argenti’s recommendation.