7-year sentence handed down in shaken baby case tied to video game

A Bismarck man who shook a 2-month-old baby after becoming enraged by the outcome of a video game was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.

Andrew Procive, 28, also will have to register as an offender against children and spend three years on supervised probation after his release.

Procive was arrested in January after authorities were notified that the child had suffered severe head injuries, according to an affidavit. The girl had been in Procive’s care during the day and appeared normal when the child’s mother spoke to Procive in a midday video chat.

Procive lost his temper while playing a video game and allegedly shook the child three times, at one point slamming her into a couch and mattress when he could not get her to stop crying, police said. The baby was flown to a Fargo hospital for treatment. Some of her injuries are permanent, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said during Procive’s sentencing hearing.

“He was out of control with rage and took it out on the most helpless person that he could find,” Lawyer said. She recommended a 10-year prison sentence will all but five years suspended.

