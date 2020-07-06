$600 federal unemployment keeping some from work, but not a widespread occurrence

Thirty percent of Bismarck-Mandan businesses say finding employees is a major challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, with workers unable or unwilling to work.
That was one finding in a survey conducted in May by University of Mary Professor Karel Sovak. It shed light on a concern raised by some: that the additional $600 in unemployment benefits from the federal government is an incentive for people to stay on the system and not return to work.
While unemployment fraud is occurring in North Dakota and across the country, it’s mostly tied to identity theft, not people refusing to return to work, which is on the “fringe” of fraud, according to state Unemployment Insurance Director Darren Brostrom.
However, in recent weeks, his staff have noticed an uptick in employers contacting them about people refusing to return to work.
“I wouldn’t say it (refusal to return to work) is extremely widespread … but it is occurring,” Brostrom said.
The coronavirus, and its related economic pain caused by closures in an attempt to slow its spread, have caused unemployment numbers to skyrocket to the highest levels since the Great Depression. As a deluge of claimants descended upon state unemployment websites, the federal government announced three new programs to bolster states' efforts.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program garnered the most attention, as it affected many by applying an additional $600 in weekly benefits on top of other unemployment benefits one received.
Upon reopening, business owners across the country said they were having a difficult time hiring employees back, in part because they were making more on unemployment than at work.
Colton Shoults, owner of Grand Junction Grilled Subs and other restaurants in the area, said during a recent economic development forum he’d had difficulty bringing workers back, in part due to enhanced unemployment benefits.
“A lot of our employees went on unemployment, and unfortunately we didn’t get all of them back,” Shoults said, “because right now they’re making more money than they were when they were actually working at the restaurant with the $600 extra payments.”
During an interview on Thursday, Shoults said his restaurants are now fully staffed.
At the same economic forum, Kirkwood Mall General manager Jen Wilson said it’s been “extremely difficult” for retailers at the mall to hire employees. While she mostly attributed it to a shift in store hours during the pandemic, the “$600 extra bonus” was also brought up as a factor in some cases.
A monthly economic report published by the Federal Reserve on May 27 made reference to enhanced employment benefits as a “challenge” to employers.
“Contacts cited challenges in bringing employees back to work, including workers' health concerns, limited access to childcare and generous unemployment insurance benefits. Overall wage pressures were mixed as some firms cut wages while others implemented temporary wage increases for essential staff or to compete with unemployment insurance,” the report read.
Employees would lose their benefits, and may possibly have to pay some back, if their reason for refusing to return to work is because they are making more on unemployment that they would be at work, according to Brostrom. In that case, they would have to pay back any benefits received after they refused work.
However, there are legitimate reasons to refuse to return to work that would not cause benefits payments to cease.
An employee may refuse to return to work if there is a significant change in the hiring agreement, such as a wage cut or change in work duties, or if they “reasonably believe they are in imminent danger,” including the threat of death or serious physical harm, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
General fear about the virus would not likely be a sufficient reason to refuse work, Brostrom said. However, workers with underlying medical conditions or that have compromised immune systems may have legitimate fears and those instances would be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
Brostrom said employers should report any refusals to return to work to Job Service, which will investigate to see whether the refusal was justified or not and take further action based on the law. Employers can report work refusals or other unemployment fraud by calling Job Service at 701-328-2866, filing an online form at jobsnd.com or by responding to notices of claims that are sent by mail.
Shoults said there wasn’t really a procedure in place to report refusals to work when he called Job Service.
He said he was told to keep track of refusals to work on a spreadsheet with details including the date of the refusal and the method of communication with the employee.
“And then basically I took that spreadsheet and then signed it and sent it in,” Shoults said, adding that he’s been up front with employees who refused to return to work, telling them that there’s a chance they’ll have to pay back some unemployment benefits.
“I told these guys that you might think you’re in the clear, but six months later (the government) might come down and say ‘hey, you didn’t qualify for benefits for these six weeks so you need to pay this in or we're going to garnish your wages.’ I mean, it’s a very likely possibility,” Shoults said.
An unemployment insurance collaboration team made up of people from multiple agencies including Job Service, the state attorney general’s office, the U.S. Department of Labor and a “variety” of law enforcement agencies have met three or four times so far to discuss fraud that is occurring, Brostrom said. While the team is mostly focused on identity fraud in the unemployment system, Brostrom said that because federal dollars are involved, “we’re not limiting what we would go after for prosecution to just larger amounts. We’re definitely going to go after anything we can identify and can catch.”
Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota chapter of the AFL-CIO workers union, says he’s heard that employers are sometimes complicit.
“What I’ve been hearing is employers let them do it,” Larson said. “Say that I got recalled back to work but I didn’t want to and they had someone else that would do it, and they were nice enough not to report me, then I could still get it (unemployment). But it would have to be a rare instance for something like that to happen, I would think. For me, it’s more of a rumor than reality.”
The state unemployment insurance program pays 62% to 65% of a worker's weekly wages, with a minimum weekly payment amount of $43 and a maximum of $618. The maximum payment amount rises to $640 during the first full week of July under state law.
The average state weekly benefit amount for the first quarter of 2020 has been $484, according to Brostrom. Thirty-four percent of people on unemployment in North Dakota received the maximum weekly benefit amount of $618 for the first quarter of 2020, which is consistent with the annual 2019 average of 35%.
Job Service ND has received more than five years worth of unemployment claims since March 16, and the state has paid out more than half a billion dollars in benefits since that time.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.