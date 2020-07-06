$600 federal unemployment keeping some from work, but not a widespread occurrence

Brostrom said employers should report any refusals to return to work to Job Service, which will investigate to see whether the refusal was justified or not and take further action based on the law. Employers can report work refusals or other unemployment fraud by calling Job Service at 701-328-2866, filing an online form at jobsnd.com or by responding to notices of claims that are sent by mail.

Shoults said there wasn’t really a procedure in place to report refusals to work when he called Job Service.

He said he was told to keep track of refusals to work on a spreadsheet with details including the date of the refusal and the method of communication with the employee.

“And then basically I took that spreadsheet and then signed it and sent it in,” Shoults said, adding that he’s been up front with employees who refused to return to work, telling them that there’s a chance they’ll have to pay back some unemployment benefits.

“I told these guys that you might think you’re in the clear, but six months later (the government) might come down and say ‘hey, you didn’t qualify for benefits for these six weeks so you need to pay this in or we're going to garnish your wages.’ I mean, it’s a very likely possibility,” Shoults said.