53rd Bismarck Tribune Sport Show to feature variety of pros, new simulators

The 53rd annual Bismarck Tribune Sport Show will return to the Bismarck Event Center with new activities and seminars Feb. 9-11.

Those who don’t want to miss the boats, recreational vehicles, vendors and more should mark their calendars: this year’s show will run Thursday to Saturday ahead of the Super Bowl.

Event coordinator Julie Ramos Lagos said major vendors will be returning such as River City Sports, Moritz Sport and Marine, Vallely Sport and Marine, Capital R.V. Centers and Roughrider RVs. She said there will be around 100 vendors with some new booth vendors for attendees to look forward to.

The Adventure Zone in the upper level of the show will include laser tag and glow-in-the-dark ax throwing. New this year is the additional Simulator Zone which will feature a hunting simulator, the Sportfishin Simulator, a flight simulator by the Bismarck Aero Center and a golf simulator by Michael Herzog Golf Academy.

“Last year we had the fishing simulator which was a huge hit. So we’re bringing in additional ones this year for an even bigger simulator experience,” Ramos Lagos said.

She said they are excited to be hosting the popular DockDogs competition again. The dogs will be jumping Thursday evening and all day Friday and Saturday. Ramos Lagos said they are expecting a larger crowd for the final events since they fall on Saturday, which is usually the busiest day.

“A lot of people kind of see DockDogs as associated with just our Sport Show and that's just where it originated from. But now we’re seeing other places inviting DockDogs into North Dakota to have events and it's something like a trend we’ve built up at the Bismarck Tribune Show over all of these years,” she said. “It's a very cool thing to know that that’s something we’ve helped inspire.”

The event draws in tough competition such as yellow lab Crosby and his owner Seth Lothspeich of Bismarck. Crosby was named the 2022 No. 1 Big Air Labrador in the world after earning two first-place finishes and five second-place finishes last year.

The pair got their start at the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show and look forward to it every year. Lothspeich said the upper Midwest has some of the best DockDog teams in the world, which is why one of their career highlights is winning at the 2021 Bismarck Tribune Sport Show.

“The Bismarck Sport Show is very hard to win because the teams that come are really good,” Lothspeich said. “It’s number one on my list every year with all the people there, the boats, campers and Jet Skis. We go to a lot of events and tournaments around the country, and the Bismarck Sport Show is really one of the highlights.”

Ramos Lagos said this year’s Sport Show will feature a wider variety of seminars and guest speakers.

“We’re really trying to highlight diversity with the different kinds of pros that have a variety of sports backgrounds and experiences,” Ramos Lagos said. “We want people to have the opportunity to hear from them, connect with them and be inspired by them.”

Fishing fans will get to hear from pro anglers Jason Mitchell, JR Carter, Kris Walcker and Marianne Huskey Fechter, the first woman to win a major walleye tournament and receive an Angler of the Year title. There will also be sessions by pro cyclist Jairo Ramos, pro soccer player Ricardo Pierre Louis and pro runner April Lund.

This past year, Lund has won four world championships, earned three national titles and is gearing up to run in the Elite Field of the 127th Boston Marathon. In her seminar, Lund will discuss her journey of weight loss and overcoming addiction.

“I’m really excited to be able to talk to our community,” Lund said. “I'll be sharing my background and situation and through my journey, I want people to see that no matter who you are, no matter where you are, the only real limitation is your mind.”

The show will run from 3-9 p.m. Feb. 9; 12-9 p.m. Feb. 10; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Admission is $6 per adult, $3 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Parking is free.

For more information, visit www.bismarcksportshow.com.