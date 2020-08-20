4 displaced by Bismarck fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four residents of a three-unit dwelling on West Thayer Avenue in Bismarck are displaced after a Wednesday fire in one of the units, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the structure about 5:15 p.m. and found flames in one apartment. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, the department said. The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately determined.

Seven fire units and 19 firefighters responded. There were no injuries to emergency responders or occupants of the building.

The fire was limited to one apartment. The occupants of the other two units should be able to return after smoke damage is addressed, the department said.

