4 candidates vie for 2 seats on Bismarck City Commission

Splonskowski said he would have opposed last year’s proposal to increase water rates if he had been sitting on the commission, and he would like to convince commissioners to take a look at the proposal again.

“Where else in the entire world do you get charged more for the more you buy?” Splonskowsi said. “Do the water rates need to go up? I don’t disagree, maybe they do. Maybe we need to reconfigure some things there, but you shouldn’t be charged more for the more you use.”

Splonskowski, who also works as a tax assessor for three Bismarck townships, wants to eliminate charging property owners special assessment taxes.

“They are an inequitable way of maintaining infrastructure. It puts a lot of debt on the backs of a few, and in an inordinate way. People have literally lost their homes because of special assessments,” he said. “I’ve been working for the county for six years. I’ve literally had a guy come into the county and say ‘my specials on my property are more than the property’s worth,' and he literally gave up his property. That should not even be a possibility of happening.”

Instead, Splonskowski said, he is considering an alternative to special assessments, such as a "monthly fee that everybody pays right along with their water bill."