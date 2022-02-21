4 arrested in 2 weekend child deaths in Bismarck; incidents are separate, police say

Four adults were arrested over the weekend in connection with the deaths of a young boy and an infant girl in separate incidents in Bismarck.

Geremy Doyle, 5, was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital Friday night, according to Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner. Officers were called to the 200 block of Connecticut Street, where they found Doyle with numerous injuries, unconscious and not breathing.

Caretakers Rolanda Doyle, 40, Russell James, 36, and Serenity Foots, 18, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and abuse. Other children in the residence were removed from their custody, Gardiner said.

Police early Saturday arrested Cassandra Black Elk, 26, after responding to a call of an unresponsive infant. They found her 3-month-old daughter, Starlight Black Elk, dead when they arrived at the residence on the 500 block of North Second Street. Two other children in the residence were placed elsewhere, police said.

Cassandra Black Elk is in custody on suspicion of child neglect, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center roster.

Final charges will be filed following autopsies, Gardiner said.

Additional details on the incidents were not available on Monday, the Presidents Day holiday. It wasn't immediately clear if any of the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

