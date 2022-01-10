3rd Republican emerges in Bismarck-area House race

Bismarck's District 7 House race is well underway, with three Republicans having announced bids for the two seats.

District 7 GOP precinct committeeman Matt Heilman on Monday announced his campaign for a Republican nomination. He is the founder and president of the Bismarck State College chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative activist group for students. He also is involved with the North Dakota Young Republicans.

He will graduate from BSC this spring and plans to earn a degree in accounting from North Dakota State University.

The Bismarck native said his priorities are "strengthening the initiated measure process, election integrity, health care choice, and property tax reform."

“As an activist, I’ve proven I can work well with others in accomplishing mutual goals,” Heilman said in a statement Monday. “I will remain tirelessly committed to promoting Republican platform values, and encouraging other Republican legislators to hold true to these stated principles.”

He also supports eliminating "racist Critical (Race) Theory and Gender Ideology from our school and university systems," saying the concepts "serve as distractions from learning fundamentals."

“I believe firmly and without question that parents should be the primary stakeholders in their kid’s education -- not special interest unions, or Higher Ed bureaucrats,” he said.

The Legislature during its special session last fall passed a law banning critical race theory from being taught in public schools.

Last week, incumbent Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, and State Board of Higher Education Staff Adviser Retha Mattern announced their District 7 House bids.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who also represents the district, has said he'll announce his election plans soon.

District 7 Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, is not seeking another term. Republican Michelle Axtman is the only announced candidate for the seat.

District 7 Republicans will be meeting later this month to set a date for their endorsing convention, Dockter said last week.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years with updated census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

