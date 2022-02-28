3-year term handed down in stabbing

A Mandan man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his part in a March 2021 stabbing in Bismarck.

A Burleigh County jury in November found Demoris Frederick, 45, guilty of aggravated assault. He was acquitted on a charge of assault conspiracy.

Frederick and Rosemary Wickham, 65, were charged last April with plotting to kill Randall Bell, of Bismarck, over a dispute about a flooring job, motorcycle title and allegations that Bell assaulted Wickham, police said at the time. Bell suffered a stab wound to his triceps and a laceration to his head -- injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Both suspects were originally charged with murder conspiracy, which was later amended to aggravated assault conspiracy.

Frederick appeared at the Monday sentencing hearing by electronic means from the James River Correctional Center. A judge in December revoked his probation on a May 2020 drug conviction and sentenced him to three years in prison. He'll serve the sentences at the same time.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Tessa Vaagen asked South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig to order that a three-year prison term start after Frederick's current term is served. She cited some 40 convictions and eight parole violations on Frederick’s record.

Nesvig said she felt the sentence was appropriate in that it took into consideration information included in the presentence report and moves Frederick toward rehabilitation.

Frederick told Nesvig he had been smeared by the attempted murder charge and that he’ll have to face the ramifications of that after his release, but his life of crime is over.

“I’m getting older. I’m tired,” he said.

Nesvig in sentencing Frederick agreed, in part, saying, “You are old enough. It’s time to stop.”

“You’re criminal history is terrible,” the judge said.

Wickham in November pleaded guilty to assault conspiracy. She was sentenced to 1 ½ years on probation.

