3-year term dealt in Bismarck drug, neglect case

A woman charged in October with child neglect and possessing drugs for distribution after police found 140 fentanyl pills within reach of three children has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Lacey Gipp, 31, pleaded guilty to the felony charges Monday, court records show. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen suspended seven years of a 10-year sentence and ordered Gipp to spend two years on probation.

Gipp was one of three people arrested when Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a Bismarck motel. The search yielded no drugs, but one of the men told police the drugs had been dropped at Gipp’s residence. The pills were within reach of children ages 3, 8, and 10, police said.

One of the men arrested that day, Kevin Luke, of Redford, Michigan, is set for a change-of-plea hearing on June 8. He is charged with drug conspiracy and faces a possible 10-year prison sentence.

The third person arrested, Michael Swan, 54, of Detroit, who is Luke’s uncle, pleaded not guilty to a drug conspiracy charge.

