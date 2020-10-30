3-year sentence dealt in federal drug case

A Bismarck man arrested on drug charges more than a year ago was sentenced Thursday to 3 ⅓ years in federal prison.

Deandre Jones pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced him to 40 months in prison and five years of supervised probation upon his release. Fourteen other charges against Jones were dismissed.

Jones was arrested in May 2019 when a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle he was in. Authorities found cocaine in plastic bags that were hidden in a cracker box in the car’s trunk. More drugs and a loaded handgun were found in a child’s backpack in Jones’ home. The street value of the drugs totaled as much as $75,000, authorities said.

The woman driving the car was later charged with multiple counts of illegal drug possession and a firearms felony. En’chante Thurmon in August pleaded guilty to purchasing a handgun for Jones knowing he could not legally possess one. She’s scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 21. The drug charges will be dismissed, court documents show.

