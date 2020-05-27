You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3-year prison sentence handed down in 200-pound pot bust
top story

3-year prison sentence handed down in 200-pound pot bust

{{featured_button_text}}

A Washington man has been ordered to spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges stemming from a 200-pound pot bust in Bismarck early this year, court records show.

Jahmal Abuzuwair, 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two drug possession felonies and two drug conspiracy felonies. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler sentenced him to three years in prison on each count and allowed him credit for 128 days served. He will serve the sentences at the same time.

Abuzuwair and Kurtis Martin, 31, were arrested in January after a Bismarck police investigation and surveillance at a local motel. Martin was in a vehicle in which police say they found $2,000 cash, drug paraphernalia and a pound of marijuana. Police found another 199 pounds of pot -- worth $1,000 a pound -- and 5 pounds of THC concentrate in the rented vehicle Abuzuwair was driving, according to an affidavit.

Abuzuwair’s attorney, Joshua Weatherspoon, declined comment on the case. Martin is scheduled for trial in August.

An arrest warrant was issued in January for the man police say intended to receive the drugs. Colby Dolan, of Onalaska, Wash., is wanted in Burleigh County on drug conspiracy charges, court records show. He also is wanted on conspiracy charges in Morton County in a separate case.

Jahmal Abuzuwair

Jahmal Abuzuwair

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News