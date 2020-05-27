3-year prison sentence handed down in 200-pound pot bust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Washington man has been ordered to spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges stemming from a 200-pound pot bust in Bismarck early this year, court records show.

Jahmal Abuzuwair, 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two drug possession felonies and two drug conspiracy felonies. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler sentenced him to three years in prison on each count and allowed him credit for 128 days served. He will serve the sentences at the same time.

Abuzuwair and Kurtis Martin, 31, were arrested in January after a Bismarck police investigation and surveillance at a local motel. Martin was in a vehicle in which police say they found $2,000 cash, drug paraphernalia and a pound of marijuana. Police found another 199 pounds of pot -- worth $1,000 a pound -- and 5 pounds of THC concentrate in the rented vehicle Abuzuwair was driving, according to an affidavit.

Abuzuwair’s attorney, Joshua Weatherspoon, declined comment on the case. Martin is scheduled for trial in August.

An arrest warrant was issued in January for the man police say intended to receive the drugs. Colby Dolan, of Onalaska, Wash., is wanted in Burleigh County on drug conspiracy charges, court records show. He also is wanted on conspiracy charges in Morton County in a separate case.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.