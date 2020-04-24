3 seek South Central District judgeship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three area attorneys are seeking a judgeship in the South Central District, and three incumbents are running unopposed for the seats they hold.

Gabrielle Goter of Mandan, Scott Miller of Bismarck, and Bonnie Storbakken of Bismarck have filed petitions for a six-year term currently held by Judge Thomas Schneider. Schneider has served since the 1980s and announced late last year that he would not run for reelection in 2020.

Miller has served as a deputy Burleigh County state’s attorney since April 2019. He earned a law degree from Case Western Reserve School of Law and holds master’s degrees in business and accounting. He served as a judicial extern in U.S. District Court and as a law clerk in state trial courts. Miller also has worked in private practice and in the banking industry.

Storbakken holds a juris doctorate from the University of North Dakota. She has served as the executive secretary of the North Dakota Board of Medicine since 2017. She was Gov. Jack Dalrymple’s senior policy adviser and has served as a North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights commissioner. She worked in private practice from 2005-13, prior to which she was staff attorney and program director for the State Bar Association of North Dakota.