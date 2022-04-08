3 plead not guilty to child neglect after 5-year-old's death

Three Bismarck adults pleaded not guilty this week to felony child endangerment-related charges in the February death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found with multiple injuries.

Russell James, 36, entered his plea in court Friday after Serenity Foots, 19, did so earlier in the week. Rolanda Doyle, 40 -- Foots' mother and James' partner -- waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and pleaded not guilty, court records show. All three have trials scheduled for Aug. 2, though James' attorney on Friday said he might request a separate trial for his client.

Police responded to a call at a southeast Bismarck residence on Feb. 18 after the 5-year-old, Geremy Doyle -- Rolanda Doyle's nephew -- was discovered to be unconscious and not breathing. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Detective Jacob Bratsch in court on Friday described numerous wounds on the child's body, including blackened toes with signs of frostbite and gangrene. He cited the state medical examiner, who said the child's toes would have required amputation had he survived.

Bratsch testified the child "was made to sleep in essentially an entryway of this residence that was unheated in the middle of winter." Investigators later observed a jug of water frozen within the entryway on a 15-degree day, he said.

The child also had wounds on other parts of his body, as well as black eyes. Bratsch said investigators found a belt that seemed out of place in the home's bathroom, and people interviewed during the investigation said the child, as a punishment, would have to go into the bathroom to be hit with the item. The detective added that he had no indication it was James who struck the child.

Bratsch also described "a disturbing video" shot on Rolanda Doyle's phone a few hours before Geremy Doyle died. In it, the child was walking off-balance in the home's hallway. He fell down, hitting his head on the floor, and "doesn't attempt to catch himself like human instinct is," the detective testified. The video was shown to James and his attorney in court, as well as to South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen, but it was filed under seal and was not shown to the public.

James's attorney, Thomas Glass, questioned Bratsch as to whether James was present at the time the video was taken. The detective said he was unsure. Glass also asked whether Bratsch knew how often James was in Geremy Doyle's presence. The detective said he could not say definitively, but he was under the impression it was often, possibly every day.

Bratsch said Rolanda Doyle had entered into a custodial agreement with the child's mother. Rolanda Doyle and James had traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, in November 2021 to bring Geremy Doyle and two of his siblings back with them to Bismarck.

The detective estimated as many as 10 people lived inside the Bismarck residence, including numerous children. Geremy Doyle appeared more frail than the others, he said. He added that during an interview, James acknowledged the boy's injuries and said he "should have gotten him help before it got worse."

All three adults face charges of child neglect, and Rolanda Doyle and Foots both face an additional charge of child abuse.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.