3 more virus deaths reported in North Dakota; state has 410 new cases

Three more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, and the state reported 410 more coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The number of deaths reported in Burleigh County rose by two to 278, and state data also showed the death toll climbing by one to 129 in Morton County. North Dakota has had 1,993 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic hit the state in spring 2020.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths.

Virus-related hospitalizations have fallen somewhat in recent days, dropping by one to 119 statewide on Wednesday, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health. Nearly two weeks ago, 180 people were hospitalized due to the virus.

North Dakota has 2,256 active virus cases, including 308 in Burleigh and 86 in Morton counties.

The state's daily positivity rate was 5.06% on Wednesday, with the newest cases stemming from 8,612 tests processed the previous day.

The 14-day rolling average fell to 5.73%, moving closer to the state's target of less than 5%, which it has not met since mid-August.

About 22% of North Dakota's population has tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have spiked since summer due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the dominant strain first identified in North Dakota in late June. The Health Department announced earlier this week that it detected the first cases of the new omicron variant in the state. The variant was first found in southern Africa and was reported on Nov. 24, with cases soaring in New York.

Vaccinations

North Dakota continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agency data on Wednesday showed 63.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated.

Federal data differ from that on the state's vaccine dashboard, which is based on reports to the North Dakota Immunization Information System.

Providers who don't get the COVID-19 vaccine through the state Health Department -- such as Indian Health Services, Veterans Affairs and Defense Department facilities -- don't necessarily report the doses they administer to the state system.

The state dashboard on Wednesday showed 58.6% of eligible North Dakota adults, 36.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 8.3% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. More than 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the state dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose. The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Burke, Kidder, Slope and Steele, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

