3 men arrested with meth, $6,300

Bismarck police early Saturday arrested three men they say were in possession of 1 ¾ pounds of methamphetamine and more than $6,300 in cash.

Devante Anthony, 24, and Emmanuel Hunter, 25, both of Fargo, and Joseph Balcarcel, 23, of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, were passengers in a car in which officers found digital scales, plastic bags and several cellphones, according to a police affidavit. Some of the meth allegedly was hidden inside a bag of coffee beans, and police found air fresheners and dryer sheets in the car, tactics authorities say are used to hide the scent of drugs from police dogs.

The three suspects told police they were in town for the weekend and that their mother had given them money for the trip, according to the affidavit.

The men made their initial court appearances Monday. They face charges of drug conspiracy and drug possession with intent to deliver, which carry maximum sentences of 20 years in prison upon conviction. Grant Walker, attorney for Anthony, declined comment to the Tribune. Court records don’t list attorneys for Hunter or Balcarcel.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0