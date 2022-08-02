3 arrested on drug conspiracy charges; case stretches to Standing Rock Reservation

Authorities in Bismarck have arrested three people on drug charges and confiscated nearly 100 pills that one of the suspects allegedly said she sells in Bismarck and on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Josiah Anderson, 22, and Jacob Warner, 30, both of Bismarck, and Keya Fox, 25, of Fort Yates, were arrested Monday at Warner’s North 14th Street residence, according to an affidavit. Police say they found 98 suspected fentanyl pills in a sock inside a gaming console. Anderson had about $3,000 in cash that police say he told them he had earned as a rapper.

Warner told police Anderson has stayed with him twice, and that he’s helped Anderson sell “several hundred pills,” the affidavit says. Fox allegedly admitted to police that she gets pills from Warner and sells them in Bismarck and on the reservation, the document states.

All three are charged with drug conspiracy, a felony that carries a possible 10-year prison sentence, and are in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail. They’ll enter pleas later.

No attorney is listed for Fox in court records. The defense attorney for Anderson and Warner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.